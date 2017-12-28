Farmers run from one authority to another

Raitha Sena president Veeresh Sobaradmath handing over a memorandum to Principal Secretary to CM Tushar Girinath in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G_P_Sampath Kumar

Farmers from north Karnataka, who were protesting in front of the BJP State headquarters, spent most of Wednesday running from one authority to another appealing for “justice without allowing politicisation of issue.”

The farmers decided to approach them after their negotiations with BJP State president B. S. Yeddyurappa failed on Tuesday evening. But, none of these authorities was available, except the Chief Electoral Officer.

First, they took out a march from the protest spot in Malleswaram to the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai R. Vala. But they were not allowed to meet him since they had not taken any appointment. They submitted a memorandum.

They got the same treatment at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office. Principal Secretary to Mr. Siddaramaiah received their memorandum as the CM was busy with Sadhana Samavesha.

Their visit to the Janata Dal (S) office too did not yield any results as party national president H.D. Deve Gowda was not present.

Their memorandum was received by T.A. Sharavana, MLC .