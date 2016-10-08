Farmers in the Cauvery basin showed their dried up crops to the visiting technical team and pleaded for justice.

The team on Friday inspected lakes, ponds, canals, and agricultural lands in Maddur, Malavalli, Srirangapatna, and Mandya taluks of the district.

On Saturday, it will conduct an aerial inspection of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) and various water bodies in Srirangapatna and Pandavapura taluks to prepare a comprehensive report on the impact of poor rainfall in the catchments of the Cauvery.

Mr. Jha told presspersons in Maddur that the team was convinced with the grim situation and finding a way to address it is the need of the hour. Farmers and villagers had gathered in big numbers in all places visited by the team. They were keen to explain their distressful situation to the team. While women wept showing their dried ragi crops at Thailur, farmers brought dried ragi, paddy and others crops at Borapura Gate.

“The Supreme Court’s several rulings were against the State, and we hope you will provide justice to us,” the farmers told the team.

Meanwhile, farmers in Madarahalli and Kirugavalu were unhappy as the team did not alight from the vehicles to assess the situation.