Pressing a charter of demands to save the farming community from the prevailing drought situation, farmers and Kannada activists staged a massive protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday.

The agitators, raising slogans against the Irrigation Department for not heeding to their demand of discharging water for irrigation, took out a protest march from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. They called on the department to take immediate steps to prevent the standing crops in the Cauvery basin from withering away by discharging water into canals from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir.

Heavy losses

The stoppage of water release to canals and unscheduled/long load-shedding are causing severe financial losses to farmers, who have already lost several crops owing to drought and the Cauvery water dispute in the last four years. There are all possibilities that many farmers will commit suicides unable to bear crop loss, they said.

They also asked the government to irrigate lands in the Hemavathi reservoir basin, suspend crop loan and interest recovery activities, provide at least eight hours electricity for irrigation pumpsets, and immediately disburse crop loss compensation to farmers in KRS, Kabini and Hemavathi basins.

The agitators said the protests will continue till their demands are met by the government. Farmers and activists from different parts of the district participated in the protest, which was organised by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene and the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivaramegowda faction).