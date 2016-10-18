protest mode:Farmers staging a protest condemning illegal drawing of water from the Devirammanni Kere, at K.R. Pet in Mandya district, on Monday.

Farmers of several villages in the Devirammanni Kere achkat area, under the Hemavati basin in K.R. Pet taluk of the district, have urged the district administration to remove illegal pumps immediately to protect their standing crops.

They staged a dharna outside the offices of the tahsildar and the Irrigation Department in K.R. Pet Town on Monday.

According to them, a large number of farmers and businessmen were illegally drawing water from the Devirammanni Kere, a major lake in the region, for agriculture and commercial purposes. They said this was causing loss to the small and marginal farmers in the region. Crops have withered on several hectares of land owing to the illegal tapping of lake water, they alleged.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Irrigation Department said that they will issue notices to those who use motors to draw water from the lake, following which the protesters withdrew their agitation. Residents of Anuvinakatte, K.R. Pet, Kerekodi and Banda Bhovinahalli were present on the occasion.