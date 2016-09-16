Number of farmers under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a dharana in front of tahasildar’s office in

Mulbagal on Friday. They were demanding a relief package to the farmers in the taluk as it was reeling under drought.

Ragi, jowar, toor, ground nut and other crops cultivated on thousands of acre land was spoiled due to scanty rains and the farmers suffered

huge loss, KRRS state vice president K. Narayana Gowda said.

The district and taluk level officers turned a blind eye to the woes of farming community, he alleged. The organisation demanded that the government should provide Rs. 25,000 per acre as the rain fed crops have failed. The outfit also demanded that government should supply seeds and fertilizers free of cost for sowing activities again.

The government should also waive the farm loans, it urged. The government should take proper steps to prevent the private financial institutions from seizing the tractors on failure to repay the loans, the protesters urged.