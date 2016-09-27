troubled times:A view of the Krishnaraja Sagar dam in Mandya district; (below) the Hemavati reservoir (Gorur dam), which has 7.67 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 37.103 tmcft, in Hassan district.— Photos: V Sreenivasa Murthy

A meagre 17,515.7 acres of standing crops of the total 72,360 acres in the Hemavati reservoir area stand testimony to the agony of farmers along the Cauvery basin. Many of them are forced to watch the crops sown two months ago wither away. With no water being released for irrigation purposes since July, they have been left with no option than to hope for rainfall.

Kumar, who planted ragi and maize on his eight-acre farm near Arkalgud, said it was unlikely that any crop would survive if there was no rainfall. “The government has told us that no water can be used for cultivation as whatever is available is for drinking purposes,” he said.

The Hemavati reservoir (Gorur dam) has 7.67 tmcft of water as against its capacity of 37.103 tmcft at present. Over 6.55 lakh acres usually benefit from the reservoir under flow irrigation, while 45,756 acres in Hassan use water from the reservoir for lift irrigation. But with not enough water, the percentage of standing crops under the reservoir dropped to approximately 45 per cent this year, as opposed to 60 per cent last year, said an official.