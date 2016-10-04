Members of the Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene took out a procession and staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday urging the State government to fulfil their various demands, including waiver of loans taken by farmers.

The agitators took out a procession from APMC Bhavan, through the main streets of the city, to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They also raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not taking steps to protect the interests of farmers.

The agitators said that more than 95 per cent of crops in the kharif season had failed owing to scanty rainfall for the fourth year in a row. Though farmers saved some onion crop by gettign water through tankers, the sudden collapse in the prices of the produce has put farmers in deep trouble.

Keeping the plight of farmers in mind, the State government should take immediate steps to open onion purchase centres and announce support price. They also demanded that the State government should take immediate steps to waive all loans of farmers as they are in deep trouble owing to adverse climatic conditions in the last four years.

The agitators also demanded that the district should be declared as drought-affected and take steps to give compensation of Rs. 60,000 per acre for onion, Rs. 30,000 per acre for maize and Rs. 40,000 per acre for groundnut crops. The agitators submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and said that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to take immediate steps.

The agitation was led by Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene district president Lakshmikant, Surappa, Shivamurthy, Dalavayi Ningappa and Prem Kumar.