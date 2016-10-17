In the wake of drought prevailing in Anavatti hobli in Sorab taluk for the second consecutive year, the farmers in the region have demanded the implementation of the Varada Lift Irrigation Project. The project will cater to the drinking water needs of the people and irrigate the agricultural land here.

The State government had approved the project in the year 1991 itself, but it was later shelved for a number of reasons.

According to a survey conducted by the Department of Minor Irrigation then, a barrage had to be constructed across the Varada near Mugur village. It was planned to lift one tmcft water from the barrage and pump it to 87 tanks in the vicinity of Kubatur, Samanavalli, Hosalli, Neralagi, Mallapura, Vithalapura, Lakkavalli, Dwaralli, Agasanahalli, Toravanda, Mudi, Doddikoppa, Kotipura and surrounding villages, through a network of canals and pipelines. Apart from catering to the drinking water needs of the people here, more than 5,000 acres of land in the command area of these tanks can be irrigated from the project.

Escalated cost

Rudre Gowda, a farmer from Anavatti said, in 1991, the project was estimated to cost Rs. 8.62 crore. The cost has escalated now and according to information provided by engineers of the Department of Minor Irrigation, an amount of Rs. 50 crore is needed for its implementation now, he said.

Replenishing groundwater

Basavarajappa, a paddy grower has said, the implementation of the project will charge the groundwater level in the region.

Owing to drought, many villages in Anavatti hobli were gripped by the problem of acute shortage of drinking water last year. The problem is likely to worsen in the coming summer. Agricultural activities have also suffered owing to the drought.

Farmers to protest

The farmers will stage a padayatra from Anavatti village to Sorab town shortly, demanding that the State government reserve funds in the budget of the year 2017-18 for the Varada Lift Irrigation Project, Mr. Basavarajappa added.

