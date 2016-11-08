Making a point:Farmers blocking an inter-State road at Yeragera, about 20 km from Raichur, demanding power for irrigation pumpsets, on Monday.— PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

Gescom officials accused of not keeping their promises

Farmers under the banner of the Raitha Hakkugala Horata Samiti blocked the inter-State road at Yeragera on Monday demanding round-the-clock power for their irrigation pumpsets. The traffic movement on the road that connects Raichur with Mantralaya and Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was disrupted for hours.

The agitating farmers, who arrived from around 25 villages around Yeragera, aired their anger against the officials of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) for insufficient and erratic power supply.

“Gescom officials are playing with the lives of poor farmers. Thanks to their improper power supply, many pumpsets were damaged in the last 25 days. Farmers have to shed at least Rs. 5,000 to get their pumpset repaired. Gescom officials should be held responsible for the loss and the amount should be recovered from them,” a farmer said.

As many farmers in this rain-fed area are completely dependent on groundwater-based pumpsets for irrigation, they demanded three-phase power for 24 hours a day.

“We are supplied with three-phase power for just five hours a day. It is nothing compared to the huge demand. Standing crops on vast tracts of lands are withering thanks to the scarcity of water caused by insufficient power supply,” another farmer said.

He added that the power was supplied with many breaks and interruptions forcing the farmers to spend days and nights in fields waiting for the resumption of power supply.

Gescom officials, who reached the spot, had to incur the wrath of the farmers. The farmers reminded the officers of their previous agitations for power and their promises. However, the officers, by giving concrete promises, succeeded in persuading the farmers.

The farmers called of the agitation with a warning of resuming and intensifying their struggle if the officers would fail to keep their words.

Farmers’ leader Mohammad Nijamuddin, Raichur Rural MLA Tipparaju Hawaldar, and zilla panchayat member Khasim Naik were present.