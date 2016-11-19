We do not have adequate cash in Rs. 100 or Rs. 50 denomination, says a dealer

When Rudrappa Marigoudar, a farmer of Atharga village in Vijayapura district unloaded his onion bags at the APMC Yard here, little did not know that he would be forced to accept money which has now been demonetised.

“Everyone knows that Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes are no longer valid for transaction. But here dealers are forcing farmers to accept old notes or take back commodity. What is the choice before the farmers other than accepting old notes and later get them exchanged in banks. If we refuse to accept, we will have to bear expenses of carrying back the commodity which is perishable, and no farmer can afford to do that,” he said.

This is the situation most farmers, who bring perishable commodities such as onion or lemon to the APMC yard from their farms and are forced to accept demonetised currency, find themselves in.

The farmers said that agents give them a simple reason for giving them demonetised notes.

“They say that since agriculture income is exempted from tax, farmers can get any amount of old notes deposited and exchanged in banks. While the agents easily get their old notes disposed of, it is the farmers who have to bear the pain of waiting in queues at banks to deposit old notes,” the farmers said.

The agents, meanwhile, have their own reasons for using old notes.

One of the main onion dealers of the city, who did not wish to be identified, said that the dealers do not have adequate cash in Rs. 100 or Rs. 50 denomination.

“We have to make payments in lakhs to farmers. How do we arrange for so much money in Rs. 100 denomination. The farmers can get old notes easily exchanged but the same is not the case with us; thus, it is inevitable for us to pay in old notes,” he said.

Meanwhile, transactions have been badly affected in the APMC market which predominately deals in cash.

“The onion market alone has been witnessing a loss. While normal arrivals are over 2,000 bags daily, after the note ban, it has come down to 500 bags. The porters here who used to earn about Rs. 500 a day are also losing earnings,” the dealers said.