The ‘off and on’ system has been introduced in view of shortage of water in the dam

The district unit of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene have urged the Tungabhadra Irrigation Consultative Committee (ICC) to stop releasing water from the Tungabhadra dam and river to industries in the wake of low storage as a result of insufficient rainfall.

Darur Purushotam Gowda, president of the unit, while addressing a press conference in the district on Monday, said the ‘off and on’ system has been introduced in view of shortage of water in the dam. He asked the ICC to also stop releasing water from the dam to the industries allotted by the government.

According to Mr. Gowda, preventing industries from drawing water from the dam was essential to not only save the standing crops in the command areas, but also to ensure that the farmers had enough for one or two wetting sessions for cotton and chilli crops in December and January for a good yield.

“Under the off and on system, water is ensured for paddy. However, a couple of wetting sessions were needed for cotton and chilli crops during December and November when the standing crops will be at a crucial stage,” he said.