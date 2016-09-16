The five taluks in Bidar district have received a total of 225 mm rainfall, nearly 18 per cent of the annual average rainfall, in teh last three days.

Basavaraj Kasheppa, a farmer from Udbal in Humnabad taluk, was washed away in a stream on Wednesday.

The bridge on the Manjra near Inchur in Bhalki taluk and another on a stream in Nidoda village in Aurad taluk have been submerged. Commuters are using alternative roads.

Water impounded in a tank entered fields following a breach in Kalasadal village in Bhalki taluk.

Santhpur, Dabka, Chitaguppa, Nirna, Humnabad, Manthal and surrounding villages have received heavy rain.

In Bidar, that received nearly 45 mm rainfall in one day, water entered shops and houses near the GESCOM office and in the Labour Colony. There have been no reports of loss of life or death of cattle any where in the district.

Railway commuters faced inconvenience after all trains from Bidar were cancelled due to a railway line caving in near Vikharabad in Telangana. Railway officers stopped issuing tickets by afternoon. Railway officers rented 10 buses to send stranded passengers of the Yeshwanthpur-Bidar express train on Thursday. The Shirdi-Vijayawada train was diverted from Bidar.

The Nanded-Bengaluru train was terminated in Bidar. Members of the Gurudwara management committee organised lunch for the stranded passengers.

The bridge on the Manjra near Inchur in Bhalki taluk and another on a stream in Nidoda village in Aurad taluk are submerged