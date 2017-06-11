Farmer gets 3 years RI for growing ganja

more-in

The Principal District and Sessions Court here has awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a farmer for cultivating ganja, also known as cannabis, on his agricultural land.

The police had raided the land subjected to bagair hukum cultivation by one Nagesh in Gowthamapura village in Sagar taluk on October 26, 2015, and had seized 12 kg of ganja worth ₹12,000 from there. Cases were booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, against him. Based on statements by eyewitnesses, the Court held the man guilty of the charges and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for three years.

The Court has also slapped an amount of ₹5,000 as fine on him.