A farmer has died while his wife is battling for life at Government McGann Hospital here after they allegedly attempted to commit suicide in their native Kunchenahalli village on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rama Naik (68). The police said that he owned four acres in Kunchenahalli village in which he had cultivated paddy and cotton.

He had borrowed Rs. 1.30 lakh as loan from a nationalised bank four years ago and around Rs. 50,000 loan from his friends.

The yield on his land was not on expected terms this time owing to drought and the police said that financial problems might have compelled the farmer to take the extreme step.

On Saturday, he and his wife, Lakshmi Bai (51), tried to commit suicide by consuming poison at their native village. They were immediately rushed to the hospital by the villagers.

Naik failed to respond to treatment and died..