A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison at his farm near Guduganahalli in Hassan taluk on Sunday night.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Ganganna (48). He went out of his house on Sunday evening and when he failed to return, his family members went in search of him. They found him dead near his farm on Monday.

He is survived by his wife and son.

According to Ganganna’s family members, he had borrowed a loan of Rs. 3 lakh from a bank. He was worried about his inability to repay the amount. Shantigrama police have registered a case of unnatural death.