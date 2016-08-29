Upset with increasing debts and crop loss, a farmer from Belur village in Basavakalyan taluk committed suicide on Sunday.

Police sources said Arjun Marabale (45) consumed pesticide in his house and was found dead. He had taken loans of Rs. 4.5 lakh from a cooperative society and private money lenders. Crops on his three-acre land had failed for three years due to drought, said family sources. A case has been registered in Hulsoor police station.

