Police sources said Arjun Marabale (45) consumed pesticide in his house and was found dead. He had taken loans of Rs. 4.5 lakh from a cooperative society and private money lenders. Crops on his three-acre land had failed for three years due to drought, said family sources. A case has been registered in Hulsoor police station.

Upset with increasing debts and crop loss, a farmer from Belur village in Basavakalyan taluk committed suicide on Sunday.

