T.N. Prakash Kamardi, chairman of the State Agriculture Price Commission, has said that the commission will recommend to the State government to procure hybrid jowar and distribute it through the public distribution system (PDS). Speaking after inaugurating a symposium on ‘Hybrid jowar, production and distribution through PDS’, organised by the Department of Agriculture here recently, Mr. Kamardi said that such a move would not only encourage more cultivation of jowar, but would also help eradicating malnutrition among the people to a great extent. H. Shilpa, scientist, briefed about the nutritional values in jowar.
Updated: October 31, 2016 05:36 IST
Farm price panel favours procuring hybrid jowar for distribution through PDS
