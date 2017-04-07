Farm policies must benefit farmers, says scientist

more-in

Narendra Singh Rathore, scientist and Deputy Director General (Education), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, has called for formulation of government policies that not only lead to the development of farm sector, but also ensure welfare of farmers.

“Often our policies are focused on farming without looking at their implications for the farmers. Unless these policies leads to welfare of farmers, they cannot be sustained,” Dr. Rathore said during the ninth convocation of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, on Friday.

Elimination of poverty, improving nutrition and supply of food is the top priority for the country, he said. There is need to reconsider and reshape the good dairy farming practices including animal health, clean milk procurement, animal welfare, animal quality feed and issues related to environment and society. These should be relevant to Indian conditions, he added.

He outlined the tasks of governments and veterinary education institutions.

Livestock health services need to be improved and strengthened. New technologies must be integrated with indigenous knowledge and practices of livestock owners. There is an implicit need to change the attitude of the field veterinarian from a clinic-centered activity to more pro-active disease prevention and production promotion activities, so that the sporadic incidences of various diseases do not assume epidemic proportion, Dr. Rathore said.

He asked the government to focus on increasing the quantum of processed food. It is an important part of the country’s economy. India has a strong raw material base for food processing industry, but only about two per cent of fruits and vegetables, 37 per cent of milk, 26 per cent of marine products and five per cent of meat are further processed in the country. This has to be improved, he said.

He appealed to all Veterinarians to integrate the 4T formula propounded by the Prime Minister — Tradition, Talent, Technology and Trade. We have to fuse tradition and technology, find it a market place and work towards bringing farmers and business groups together in a federation, he said.

He said that the three deemed universities, fifteen veterinary universities and 55 veterinary colleges in the country admitted more than 7,000 students per year. Veterinary graduates have a very important role in the Indian society as they to provide health care and focus on enhancing the production of over 1,000 million livestock.

There is considerable demand for veterinarians due to commercialisation of veterinary industries and increased private investment in food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic and vaccine production.

There is scope for entrepreneurship development in areas such as dairy, poultry and meat industries. He urged young graduates and post graduates to be job creators than job seekers.

Vice Chancellor R.V. Prasad and others were present.