Farm owner trampled to death by elephant

A person was trampled to death by an elephant near Bidarahalli near Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday evening. Vajid (55), a resident of Chikkamagaluru town, encountered the elephant near his farm. He was hit by the elephant when he was making efforts to drive it away.

Chandranna, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said Vajid had taken land on contract in Bidarahalli. “The place is close to Kamenahalli Reserve Forest area. The animal must have come to the place as there is a bamboo plantation nearby.” The officer reached the spot on Thursday morning. “I have sought details of his family members as the compensation has to be paid to the family”, he said. The dependants of the deceased get Rs. 5 lakh.