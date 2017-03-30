Karnataka

Farm owner trampled to death by elephant

more-in

A person was trampled to death by an elephant near Bidarahalli near Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday evening. Vajid (55), a resident of Chikkamagaluru town, encountered the elephant near his farm. He was hit by the elephant when he was making efforts to drive it away.

Chandranna, Deputy Conservator of Forests, said Vajid had taken land on contract in Bidarahalli. “The place is close to Kamenahalli Reserve Forest area. The animal must have come to the place as there is a bamboo plantation nearby.” The officer reached the spot on Thursday morning. “I have sought details of his family members as the compensation has to be paid to the family”, he said. The dependants of the deceased get Rs. 5 lakh.

Post a Comment
More In Karnataka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 4:23:19 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/farm-owner-trampled-to-death-by-elephant/article17742899.ece

© The Hindu