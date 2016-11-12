Stating that many Bangladeshi nationals are entering estates of Chikkamagaluru and Hassan in the guise of agriculture labourers, BJP MLA C.T. Ravi here on Saturday urged the Central government to open a centre to certify the native places of workers coming from afar.

The centre should be set up in this region so that the workers could be monitored and their identity records verified, he said in his speech at the Global Pepper Conference.

The MLA said a few days ago his party workers encountered a worker in Mudigere. “When our workers enquired about his native place, he said he was from West Bengal. He also showed his voter identity card and Aadhar card. But, when asked to recite the national anthem, he could not, though he claimed to have studied up to seventh standard. This showed that he was actually from Bangladesh and he was later handed over to police,” Mr. Ravi said.

If more number of Bangladeshi nationals settled in the estates, ihat would lead to many conflicts. “The terror activities should not spread to our areas. The government should set up a monitoring centre so that our planters employ only those certified by the centre,” he added.