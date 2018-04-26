Family feud drives woman to kill two daughters, self

more-in

A woman killed her two teen daughters and committed suicide by jumping into a farm pond at Gottakunte in Srinivasapur taluk on Thursday.

The police gave the names of the victims as Kanaka (26), Amritha (6) and Jayanthi (3).

Family dispute is said to be reason for Kanaka to take this extreme step. She threw both her children into the pond and later she also jumped in to it.

Elephant tramples man to death

A 43-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant on Wednesday night at Sakarasanahalli in Bangarpet taluk. Kamasamudram police gave the name of the victim as Nagaraja.

He went to his paddy field to guard the harvested crop on Wednesday night. An elephant allegedly trampled him to death at around 9 p.m., Nagaraj’s wife Sujatha said in a complaint lodged with the police.