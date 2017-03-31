Family faces boycott over inter-caste marriage

more-in

A Sudugadu Sidda family of Shivapura village in Channarayapatna taluk was allegedly socially boycotted by their own community leaders in the village all because a member of their family married out of their caste. Though there is some hope of reconciliation, with mediation by the police, the family is still unsure if the community will accept them back.

Thirtha (22), son of Manjunath, had a relationship with Panchami (19) of the Vokkaliga community at Nuggehalli in Channarayapatna, and they got married on March 15 despite opposition from both families. Thirtha, who was studying in a government college in Channarayapatna when he fell in love with Panchami, is now a daily wage worker.

As the news of the marriage reached the village, leaders of the Sudugadu Sidda community convened a meeting on Friday morning and took a decision to boycott the family and impose a heavy penalty. Manjunath, Thirtha’s father, told The Hindu, “The leaders demanded a penalty of ₹1.5 lakh. We have nothing except a house which is not worth even ₹50,000. We were denied the right to fetch water from the public tap and others were told not to talk to us. They were warned that any violation would attract a fine of ₹5,000,” he said.

Within hours of the decision to boycott the family, the Channarayapatna Rural police reached the village. The police told villagers that they would take action as per the law if the social boycott was implemented. This prompted the leaders to backtrack on the decision. “The leaders, in the presence of the police, told us that there would be no boycott. I hope they stick to their assurance,” Mr. Manjunath told The Hindu later in the day.