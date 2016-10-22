Deputy Commissioner Ujjwalkumar Ghosh lauded the efforts of police personnel and said that the families of martyrs deserved a better treatment.

Presiding over the Police Commemoration Day observance here on on Friday, Mr. Ghosh said that the police personnel needed full cooperation from the people in protecting law and order in society.

Mr. Ghosh said that with the full encouragement and confidence of the public, the police personnel can perform better and maintain law and order.

The police should give priority for maintaining transparency in administration and people friendly policing he added. Superintendent of police N. Shashikumar highlighted the sacrifices made by the police personnel while discharging their duties in different incidents.

Mr. Kumar said that 423 police personnels including 22 from Karnataka laid down their lives while discharging their duties last year.