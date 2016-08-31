Raghu, a young farmer from Koravihal village in Raichur taluk, left his village at about 3 a.m. in a light goods-carrier with a load of vegetables to reach wholesale vegetable market at APMC cotton market yard in Raichur an hour later on Wednesday. Unfortunately for him, vegetable prices that began to fall a few weeks ago continued their downward trend. As taking the perishable produce back home, spending a few more thousand rupees again on transport, was not a good idea, he sold ridge-gourd at Rs. 80 a bag (20 kg), bitter-gourd at Rs. 25 a bag (15 kg) and green brinjal at Rs. 60 a bag (10 kg). He got about Rs. 1,500 by selling all his vegetables and the amount was almost equal to the money he spent on harvesting and transportation.

“If I refuse to sell the crop on fallen prices, the burden of harvesting and transporting will mount on my shoulder. I have spent Rs. 35,000 for cultivating vegetables on my two acres. I have got only Rs. 8,000 by selling the crop and may get another 7,000 by harvesting the remaining crop. At the end, I will incur a loss of around Rs. 20,000,” he told The Hindu.

The story was similar for all vegetable farmers. When this reporter observed the auction of different vegetables between 5 a.m. 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday, it was found that prices of all vegetables were down: Tomato at Rs. 80 a bag of 25 kg, cucumber at Rs. 100 a bag of 20 kg, cauliflower at Rs.100 a bag of 10 pieces and green chilli at Rs. 100 a bag of 10 kg.

“I have stopped harvesting green brinjal as it could not fetch even transportation amount last week when I had to sell it for Rs. 30 a bag of 10 kg,” Venkatesh, a farmer from Ele Bichhali village, said.

Traders attribute the fall of vegetable prices to glut. Vegetables arrive from Shanti Nagar in Andhra Pradesh, Aija, Gadwall and Hyderabad in Telangana and Chintamani and Belagavi in Karnataka, apart from the villages along the banks of Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers in the district.

“The green chilli was sold at Rs. 600 a bag of 10 kg a few weeks ago. Now, the price has dropped to Rs. 100 due to excess arrival,” Aarif Hussein, a trader, said.

Consumers not benefitted

On a visit to the retail market near Teen Kandeel two hours after the wholesale trading was over, it was found that that the vegetables were being sold at much higher prices: ridge-gourd at Rs. 40 a kg (wholesale price: Rs. 4), bitter-gourd at Rs. 20 a kg (wholesale price: Rs.1.60 a kg), green brinjal at Rs. 20 a kg (wholesale price: Rs. 6). tomato at Rs. 10 a kg (wholesale price: Rs.3.20), cucumber at Rs. 30 a kg (wholesale price: Rs. 5), cauliflower at Rs. 40 a piece (wholesale price: Rs. 10) and green chilli at Rs. 20 a kg (wholesale price: Rs.10).

No regulation

The authorities said that there was no statutory body for regulating the prices of perishable crops such as vegetables and fruits, unlike in the case of pulses and cereals. Yet, the office of Deputy Commissioner is exploring possibilities for safeguarding the interest of farmers and consumers by eliminating the middlemen.

“Opening Farmers' Market where common people too can purchase vegetables directly from farmers in the wholesale market is an option before us. It is successful in Tamil Nadu and we are thinking of opening similar market in Raichur. We are also planning to open more retail vegetable markets in several points so that it would not only eliminate monopoly of a lone market and a few sellers, but also provide people an opportunity to buy vegetables in their neighbourhood,” S. Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner, told The Hindu.