Inflow in all the major reservoirs in Kalaburagi and Bidar districts has come down drastically with only the Bhima Lift Irrigation Project Dam at Sonna in Afzalpur taluk continuing to receive 8,400 cusecs. In the other reservoirs, the inflow has reduced to trickle.

Sources said here on Thursday that the outflow at Bhima Lift Irrigation Project Dam has been maintained at the same level of 8,400 cusecs. Inflow at the Bennethora Dam was 2,011 cusecs and outflow was 734 cusecs. Storage in the dam stood at 5.6 tmcft as against the capacity of 5.29 tmcft. Inflow into the Chandrampalli Dam was 1,207 cusecs and outflow has been maintained at the same level. Storage in the dam stood at 1.14 tmcft against the full capacity of 1.20 tmcft.

Inflow into the Lower Mullamari Dam was 322 cusecs and the outflow nil. Storage stood at 1.56 tmcft against the full capacity of 1.73 tmcft.

The Gandorinala project received an inflow of 240 cusecs. The outflow was 57.92 cusecs, while storage stood at 1.81 tmcft.

One heartening fact following the recent heavy rain and floods is the good inflow received at the near-empty Amarja Dam which has fulfilled the drinking water requirement of Aland town and Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi village in Aland taluk.

Against a full capacity of 1.55 tmcft in the dam, storage stood at 1.14 tmcft.

Bhima Lift Irrigation Project had a storage of 2.67 tmcft against a full capacity of 3.166 tmcft. Karanja Dam in Bidar district had a storage of 5.95 tmcft, highest in the recent years, against a full capacity of 7.69 tmcft. The inflow at the dam was 324 cusecs.