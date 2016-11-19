Three persons were arrested here on Friday on the charge of circulating fake Rs. 2,000 notes.

Initially, the Saraswathipuram police arrested two persons, identified as Ajit and Revanna, who were moving suspiciously on a motorcycle near Kavitha Bakery.

They recovered three Rs. 2,000 notes from Ajit and seven notes from Revanna.

On closer examination, the police found that the notes were fake.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that their associate Roshan had given the notes to them for circulation, according to the police.

The police then raided Roshan’s premises at Metagalli and seized 34 fake Rs. 2,000 notes and a few counterfeit notes of Rs. 50 and Rs. 20.

The police said Roshan used a photocopier to make the Rs. 2,000 notes.

The accused were also involved in burglary cases in Vijayanagar in Mysuru and Malavalli in Mandya district, the police said.