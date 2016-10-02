The Dasara exhibition was inaugurated at the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) grounds here on Saturday, but the exhibitors are yet to open their stalls.

The A block, housing 136 business stalls, was a beehive of activity with the exhibitors descending from different parts of the country unloading their wares and setting up their stalls.

Amar from Bengali Saies, who was working on the interiors of the stall, said the stalls usually open two or three days after the exhibition is inaugurated. “The exhibitors don’t mind opening their stalls a few days late when the exhibition is held for a long duration of three months,” he said.

Are the exhibitors apprehensive of loss of business due to the Cauvery agitation casting its shadow over Dasara? “We know about the trouble but are hoping it does not affect our business,” Mr. Amar said.

Lohit from Vignesh Handlooms, who has set up a stall in the exhibition, appears to have taken the Cauvery agitation in his stride. “ Every year, there will be concerns over some or the other issue impacting tourism and Dasara. But, the show has to go on,” he said.

While a few exhibitors from Tamil Nadu were found at the exhibition, some exhibitors like Lohit sourced their material from Tamil Nadu. The handloom towels displayed in his stall are manufactured in the mills of Erode in Tamil Nadu. “Right now, I have sufficient stock to last me for a few days. In case, I need to replenish the stock, I will see how to go about it,” he said referring to the closure of highways linking the two States.

Assistant Executive Engineer of KEA Sindhu K.J. told The Hindu that almost all 136 stalls had been taken on hire and would start opening in the next one or two days. “Many of them had performed puja on Mahalaya Amavasya on Friday and had begun setting up their stalls on Saturday,” she said.

Ms. Sindhu said most of the government stalls were ready. About 60 per cent will be opened in the next two days while the remaining will open in 10 days, she said.