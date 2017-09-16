Explore Mysuru on Trin Trin

more-in

Tourists visiting the city during Dasara can make use of Trin Trin, a public cycle sharing initiative. They can choose a daily plan, three-day plan or a weekly plan, said Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep.

Those opting for the daily plan can borrow a bicycle from one of the three manned cycle stations coming up at the Mysuru palace at Balarama Gate, Amba Vilas Gate and Varaha Gate by providing a valid identity proof.

“They will have to produce a ID card and pay refundable deposit of ₹50. Usage charges will be deducted from the deposit and refunded when the bicycles are returned,” said Asha from Green Wheel Ride, which is operating Trin Trin. Also, cycles borrowed at the manned stations will have to be returned to those stations.

Tourists, who wish to use the bicycles for three days or one week, have to download the mytrintrin app and register by paying security deposit of ₹150. Though there is no need to give ID proof to get the three day/weekly plan, cycles can be unlocked from any of the 48 docking stations using the QR code. Trin Trin smartcards will be provided to hotels that can offer them to tourists as an additional service, Mr. Randeep added.