Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has stressed on the need for instituting a committee of experts to suggest Cauvery water sharing measures during distress conditions.

In a brief chat, Mr. Eshwarappa, who was on his way to Athani, said that the Supreme Court should appoint a committee to study distress conditions and water storage levels in the reservoirs in the upper Cauvery basin covering southern districts of Karnataka. Subsequently, the apex court could issue suitable directions protecting the interests of people of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He said the two neighbouring States were not rivals, they (TN) were not from any other country, but our own people. But, at a time when the State it self was facing shortage of water due to inadequate rainfall for the third consecutive year, every drop of water was important for the people and farmers, who depend on the reservoirs for both drinking and irrigation purposes.

Mr. Eshwarappa took a dig at the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his alleged volte face on continuance of senior counsel F.S. Nariman representing Karnataka in the Supreme Court. He reminded that Mr. Siddaramaiah, while in the Opposition during previous BJP government, had himself demanded replacement of Mr. Nariman arguing that the latter was not adequately protecting the interests of Karnataka.