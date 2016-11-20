All set:A view of the Assembly hall at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.—PHOTO: P.K. BADIGER

The district administration has sought Rs. 10 crore this year for the purpose

It seems the cost of holding the winter session of the legislature at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here is on the rise if one goes by price rise and the increase in expenditure on private services.

Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, who is monitoring the arrangements, on Saturday requested the government to provide Rs. 10 crore for the purpose this year. A sum of Rs.6.1 crore was spent last year.

The district administration has made arrangements for the accommodation and transportation of Ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, officials and staff of the secretariat, besides officials of various departments who would come from Bengaluru. Arrangements have also been made for the accommodation of media persons who will cover the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Police Department has made security arrangements for VIPs and imposed traffic regulations. Over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed. According to City Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat, seven superintendents of police, nine non-IPS SPs, 30 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 80 police inspectors, 235 police sub-inspectors, 130 assistant sub-inspectors, 2,310 head police constables and police constables, 230 women police constables, and 500 Home Guards were being deployed. Bomb detection and disposal teams had been also kept ready to handle emergency situations.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which have been in force within a one-km radius of the soudha since Friday night, will continue till December 2.

Violation of the orders would invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr. Bhat said that two venues had been set up for farmers and social organisations to stage protests and submit memorandums to the government.

However, organisations would be allowed to stage protests only between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. Depending on the situation, action would be taken against those who prolong their protest, he said, adding that 10 organisations had been permitted to stage protests on Monday.

The police commissioner said that the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti had not been granted permission to organise ‘Maha Melava’ on the first day of the session as yet as leaders of the samiti had not mentioned the venue for the event in their request letter submitted to him last week.