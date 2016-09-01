Expedite land acquisition for Yettinahole: T.B. Jayachandra

In the midst of opposition, the state government directed officials of various departments to expedite the land acquisition process for Rs. 13,000 crore Yettinahole drinking water project to ensure water to drought-prone districts around Bengaluru.

A meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to acquire 6,145 hectares for the project, including 4,649 hectares of dry land and 522 hectares of wetland.

Deputy Commissioners of Chikkamagalur, Chickaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Tumakuru districts attended the meeting and instructed them to expedite the land acquisition process, which also included 226 hectares of coffee plantations in Hassan district.

The National Green Tribunal, Southern zone, has asked the state government and the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd.’s to give their stand on the appropriateness of the project. The project, which would come up in the Western Ghat, envisages drinking water to arid districts.

An estimated Rs. 2,300 crore, which would be executed in five packages, required for land acquisition, said T.B. Jayachandra, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs. The Social Impact Assessment would be conducted as per the Centre’s Land Acquisition Act, 2013. Compensation to be provided to land loses also as per the 2013 Act.

He said 90 per cent of the work on one of the weir (low dam built across a river to raise the level of water upstream or regulate its flow) has been completed and 30-40 per cent of work has been completed with regard to other two other weirs.

Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil said officials have been told to put efforts to remove bottlenecks involved in acquisition of lands, securing clearance from the Central agencies. “We have given a priority for implementing the project and directed the officials concerned to work-out a strategy to execute the project in a time-bound manner”.

A few days ago, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of a separate Board to oversee the implementation of both the Yettinahole as well as Upper Bhadra Project, to speed up works.