National » Karnataka

Bengaluru, September 1, 2016
Updated: September 1, 2016 18:31 IST

Expedite land acquisition for Yettinahole: T.B. Jayachandra

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra

In the midst of opposition, the state government directed officials of various departments to expedite the land acquisition process for Rs. 13,000 crore Yettinahole drinking water project to ensure water to drought-prone districts around Bengaluru.

A meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to acquire 6,145 hectares for the project, including 4,649 hectares of dry land and 522 hectares of wetland.

Deputy Commissioners of Chikkamagalur, Chickaballapur, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban and Tumakuru districts attended the meeting and instructed them to expedite the land acquisition process, which also included 226 hectares of coffee plantations in Hassan district.

The National Green Tribunal, Southern zone, has asked the state government and the Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd.’s to give their stand on the appropriateness of the project. The project, which would come up in the Western Ghat, envisages drinking water to arid districts.

An estimated Rs. 2,300 crore, which would be executed in five packages, required for land acquisition, said T.B. Jayachandra, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs. The Social Impact Assessment would be conducted as per the Centre’s Land Acquisition Act, 2013. Compensation to be provided to land loses also as per the 2013 Act.

He said 90 per cent of the work on one of the weir (low dam built across a river to raise the level of water upstream or regulate its flow) has been completed and 30-40 per cent of work has been completed with regard to other two other weirs.

Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil said officials have been told to put efforts to remove bottlenecks involved in acquisition of lands, securing clearance from the Central agencies. “We have given a priority for implementing the project and directed the officials concerned to work-out a strategy to execute the project in a time-bound manner”.

A few days ago, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of a separate Board to oversee the implementation of both the Yettinahole as well as Upper Bhadra Project, to speed up works.

More In: Karnataka | National | Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

New State sports policy in two months, says Minister

Crops destroyed as canal breaches

She tells stories about impact of human beings in space

Hunting ground for new tie-ups

Industry to build ISRO’s two spare navigation satellites

‘Collaborate with govt. in promoting startups in tier II, III cities’

Industries given six months to set up effluent treatment plant

Will continue legal battle over BMIC: Deve Gowda

Dalits told to emulate the resolveof their counterparts in Gujarat

Sand worth Rs. 10 lakhseized


Bengaluru

Houses ripped apart, psyche damaged

Collection points have become black spots

BBMP files complaint against builder

City’s high-yielding tomato variety catches Tamil Nadu’s attention

Richmond Circle flyover to be closed for 40 days for major makeover

Former Deputy Director of ESIC convicted

Dance of colours at Kalakshetra

French honour for Mazumdar-Shaw

Rider ‘performs stunt’, girl falls off bike, dies

Mangaluru

Complaint filed after camera found in women’s toilet at Mangalore University

Nine more huts to come up on Malpe beach

App to make highway journeys safe and more comfortable

Trade unions seek citizens’ support for tomorrow’s strike

Villagers worried as man embraces Islam


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

New State sports policy in two months, says Minister

Madhwaraj says meetings will be held to gather opinions of sportspersons, coaches and citizens »