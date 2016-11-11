Channabasavanna, environment manager, Udupi Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL), said on Thursday that the company, a unit of the Adani Power Ltd, proposed to expand its 1,200 MW and produce and additional 1,600 MW of power at its thermal plant here.

He was giving a presentation on the proposed expansion of the coal-based thermal plant from 1,200 MW to 2,800 MW, at a public hearing organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, here.

He said that two 600 MW units were functioning at the thermal plant at Yellur in Udupi district. The production of power from the first unit began in 2010, while that from the second unit began in 2012.

Now, UPCL wanted to add two 800 MW plants. The cost of setting up the two plants had been estimated at Rs. 11,500 crore. The power generated at the thermal plant would be supplied to the grid so that the government could utilise it to meet the power needs in the State.

The coal for the two additional units would be supplied through the existing railway line from New Mangalore Port Terminal to Nandikur.

The present need for power in the State was 13,010 MW, but the availability was 9,551 MW. As per the electricity requirement survey done, the demand for power would shoot up to 18,403 MW in the next five years.

The State government had given its nod for the expansion of the thermal plant to 2,800 MW on January 21 and had signed a memorandum of understanding during the Invest Karnataka 2016 meet.

A State high-level clearance committee had earlier (some years ago) cleared proposal for providing 1,330 acres of land for the thermal plant (then known as the Nagarjuna Thermal Power Project). The land required for expansion would be limited to this clearance.

The company would use state-of-the-art equipment to check pollution. It would also create a green zone. It would set up eco-clubs in schools and saplings would be planted in the region.

During the five years required for the setting up of the 2x800 MW plant units and after its commissioning, a lot of employment and business opportunities would be created for the local people. All local problems would be solved through Village Advisory Committees/Village Development Committees, he said.

