Excise Department destroys seized liquor

Following procedure: Excise Department officials destroying liquor that was seized in various cases in Mysuru on Tuesday.  

More than 640 litres of liquor seized by the Excise Department in different cases was destroyed in Mysuru on Tuesday.

According to department officials, the seized liquor was a total of 92 cases booked between 2011 and 2014 in Mysuru Range 4 and included 627 litres of different types of alcohol, 12 litres of beer and three litres of toddy was among seized liquor. It was poured into a pit in a yard adjacent to the office of the Excise Inspector Range 4 near the Mysuru Taluk Office on Tuesday. “As per the new rules, we have to dispose off the seized liquor publicly after the orders to the effect are issued by the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner,” said an Excise Department official.

The destruction of the liquor was carried out in the presence of the tahsildar, Deputy Superintendent of Excise, and Manager of Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd, said a press statement. The Range 4 of the Excise Department in Mysuru covers parts of Varuna and Nanjangud Assembly constituencies, besides parts of Mysuru taluk and Agrahara and Nanjumalige in Mysuru City, said an official.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 3:13:16 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/excise-department-destroys-seized-liquor/article18662303.ece

