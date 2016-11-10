Culture

Nadajyothi Sri Thyagaraja Swamy Bhajana Sabha: Karthika Sangeetha Shubha Sandhya, Veena recital by Prashanth Iyengar and party, Sri Ramamandira, East Park Road, near Post Office, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, Bengaluru, and Swaraj Art Archive, Noida: Four Decades — a painter’s journey, a retrospective of works by Arpana Caur, NGMA premises, No. 49, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

General

Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka: Tipu Sultan birth anniversary, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates, Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, 11 a.m.

Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. and Department of Horticulture, Lalbagh: Interaction programme on ‘Opportunities and challenges in Mango Industry’, Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, BU, Central College campus, Palace Road, 11 a.m.

Kannada Sangharsha Samiti: 37th Foundation Day, presentation of Kannada Kattalu Award to senior Kannada activist Srinivasamurthy, Sri Krishnaraja Parishanmandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, 5.30 p.m.

District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Bengaluru Urban District, and Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports: Inauguration of sports ground at Bengaluru South taluk, Honnaganahalli grounds, Chenenahalli Gram Panchayat, Bengaluru South taluk, 3 p.m.

Religion

Thaitariyaupanishadbhashya: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adyatmaprakasha Karyalaya, 68, 8th Main Road, II Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Divyabhava mattu Sri Ramakrishnaru, discourse by Swami Mangalanathananda Maharaj, Ramakrishna Mutt, Benglauru, institute’s premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.