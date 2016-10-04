Culture

The Crafts Council of Karnataka: Vastrabharana 2016, display and sale of designer saris, textiles and jewellery, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumarakrupa Road, 10 a.m.

CRIMSON: Kushti, exhibition of photographs by Navroze Contractor, The Hatwork Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

Varna Terracodta and Handicraft of India: Dasara dolls exhibition-cum-sale, Pranthi Indoor Hall, 97/3, 9th Cross, East Park Road, next to Post Office, Malleswaram, 11 a.m.

Kairali: Kerala craft fair, exhibition of handicrafts, handlooms and jewellery, Basava Samiti, Basava Bhavan, Chalukya Circle, 4 p.m.

General

KASSIA: Interaction meeting with K.M. Hanumantharayappa, Chairman, Central Silk Board, KASSIA auditorium, 3rd Floor, 3 p.m.; awareness programme on NSIC Finance Facilitation Centre, presentation by Ravikumar, Zonal General Manager, National Small Industries Corporation, Bengaluru, KASSIA Udyog Bhavan, 2nd Floor, Vijayanagar, 4 p.m.

Religion

Mahakali Mahalakshmi: Discourse by S. Hemalatha, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalya, No. 68, New No. 6, APK Road, II Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Sri Mahayaga Kshetra Sri Gayathri Temple: Sri Durga homa and Chandika paarayana, 7 a.m., Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam by students of Jatin Academy of Dance and Music, temple premises, Yeshwantpur Circle, 6.30 p.m.

Sharanavarathri programmes

Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Devalaya: Devi Vaibhava, Bharatanatyam by Veena Gandadhar, Tejaswani Sandeep and party, Canara Bank Colony, Nagarbhavi Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Shankar Mutt: Sri Lakshminarayana Hrudaya Homa, 8.30 a.m., vocal recital by Veena Mohan and party, Shankarapura, 7 p.m.

Sri Kanchi Shankara Matam: Vocal recital by Mahathi and party, 5th Main, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Dasara Gombe Habba by Anu Visweswar, KRG hall, Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, 11 a.m.

Sri Kalyana Venkateshwara Temple: Srimannarayana decoration, vocal recital by Sri Pradeshachar and party, M.S. Ramaiah Road, Gokula, 6.30 p.m.