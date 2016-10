Devi Bhagavatha - Parvathi Janana: Discourse by Ananthasharma Bhuvanagiri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalya, No. 68, New No. 6, APK Road, II Block, Banashankari, 9.30 a.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Dasara Gombe habba on the theme Putrakameshti Yaga by Anu Visweshwar, K.R.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 4 p.m.

Sri Gnana Saraswathi Temple: Vocal recital by C. Varadharaj and V. Hemanth Kumar and group, 7th Cross, Chunchadakatte Main Road, Om Shivashakthi Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

FabIndia: Crafts Bazaar, live performance by Lambani performers, workshop on Cheriyal mask painting, organic food tasting and fashion show, Courtyard, Phoenix Market City Mall, Whitefield 11 a.m.,

Please Wait while comments are loading...