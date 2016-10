Sharannavarathri programmes

Sri Mahayaga Kshetra Sri Gayathri Temple: Bharatanatyam by students of Sai Arts International, Shraddha School of Dance, temple premises, Yeshwanthpur, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Kanchi Sankara Mutt: Vocal recital by K. Bharat Sundar and party, 5th Main, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Shnakra Mutt: Vocal recital by Girijashankar, Chennai, and party, Shankarapuram, 7 p.m.

Prasanna Trust: Lakshmi puja, and talk by Swami Sukhabodhananda on the significance of Navratri, Nirguna Mandir, Koramangala, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Kalyana Venkateshwara Temple: Vocal recital by Mysore Ramachandrachar and party, M.S. Ramaiah Road, Gokula, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Devalaya: Devotional songs by Subbalakshmi Mayya and Bhagyalakshmi Mayya sisters, Canara Bank Colony, Nagarbhavi Road, 6 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Dasara Gombe Habba on the theme Putrakameshti Yaga by Anu Visweshwar, KR.G. Hall, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 10 a.m.

Religion

St. Patrick’s Church: Jubilee Day, solemn pontifical mass by Most. Rev. Dr. Salvatore Pennacchio, Apostolic Nuncio to India, Archbishop of Bengaluru Dr. Bernard Moras graces the occasion, 15K, Brigade Road, 5.15 p.m.

For Tuesday

Culture

Sri Shirdi Sai Samaj: Yakshagana - Mahishasura Mardhini by Maha Ganapathi Art and Cultural Foundation, Karkala, Udupi, 6 p.m.

Sharannavarathri programmes

Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt: Vocal recital by Padma Sugavanam, Chennai, and party, Shankarapuram, 7 p.m.

Sri Kanchi Sankara Mutt: Vocal recital by Chaitraa Sairam and party, 5th Main, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Mahayaga Kshetra Sri Gayathri Temple: Sri Chandikga Homa, 7 a.m.; devotional songs by students of Samarasa Foundation of Arts, 5 p.m.; Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam by students of Natya Neenada Academy, temple premises, Yeshwantpur, 7 p.m.

Sri Kalyana Venkateshwara Temple: Light music by C.N. Madhava Bhat Heggodu and party, M.S. Ramaiah Road, Gokula, 6.30 p.m.

Prasanna Trust: Saraswathi puja and talk by Swami Sukhabodhananda on the significance of Navratri, 5.30 p.m.

Religion

Devi Sthuthi: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihothri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalya, No. 68, New no. 6, APK Road, II Block, Banashankari, 9.30 a.m.