CULTURE

The Indian Institute of World Culture : Classical music by Swetha Aravind and party, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore : Katha by Guru Parwati Dutta, Director of Mahagami Gurukul, Aurangabad, institute auditorium, IIMB campus, Bannerghatta Road, 7.30 p.m.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat : ‘Treasure of memoirs’, solo exhibition of paintings by Purnendu Mandal, Parishat’s Art Complex, Kumarakrupa Road, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, Department of Atomic Energy and Indian Society of Analytical Scientists : International symposium on ‘Emerging trends in Analytical chemistry’ inaugural address by ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, Director of Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research A.K. Rai presides, Institute for Social and Economic Change, Nagarabhavi, 10 a.m.

Fraunhofer : Discussion on ‘The European Climate Action Day: Challenges and innovative solutions’, inauguration by Chairman of Climate Parliament Steering Committee, Karnataka Chapter Dinesh Gundu Rao, key note address by P.S. Goel, Dr. Raja Ramanna Chair Professor at NIAS, Taj West End, Race Course Road, 10 a.m.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike : Inauguration of Lokanayaka Jayaprakash Narayana Dialysis Centre by Health Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar, inauguration of Pure Drinking Water unit by Mayor B.N. Manjunath Reddy, and unveiling of Kempegowda statue by Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Office of the Executive Engineer, 12th Main, 11th Cross, Nagapura Ward 67, 9.30 a.m.

KSRTC SC/ST Officers and Employees Welfare Association : 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, inauguration by Home Minister G. Parameshwar, award presentation by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Kannada Book Authority chairman Banjagere Jayaprakash speak, Managing Director of KSRTC Rajendar Kumar Kataria presides, KSRTC Central Office premises, K.H. Road, 2.30 p.m.

RELIGION

Brahmasutra Bhashya : Discourse by Pradeepa Sharma, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.