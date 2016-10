Culture

Indian Institute of World Culture : Bharatanatya by Natya Tarangini Kala Academy, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavangudi, 6.15 p.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists : Unpublished R.K. Laxman - an exhibition of Doodles, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, near Big Kids Kemp building, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

Ranga Parampare Trust : Kannada play Samrat Sripurusha, directed by Dhanwantri B.A. , City Central Library, Hampinagar, RPC Layout, 7 p.m.

Magnitude Gallery : Exhibition of paintings on the theme 'Samutsava' 140/13, 27th Cross, 13th Main, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, 10 a.m.

General

National School of Journalism : Debate on Right to Privacy vs Right to Information, KPCC working president,

Dinesh Gundu Rao, former Advocate General of Karnataka,

B.V. Acharya, lawyer Karan Joseph, participate, NSoJ Auditorium, 2/F, NCC Urban Windsor, opposite Jakkur Aerodrome, New Airport Road, 3.15 p.m.

Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha : Asamanya Kannadiga 2016 award presentation programme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation,

D.V. Sadananda Gowda, chief guests, Jnanajyothi Auditorium, Central College campus, Palace Road, 4 p.m.