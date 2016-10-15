CULTURE

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat : Exhibition and sale of handloom and handicraft products, inauguration by fitness expert Wanitha Ashok, 11 a.m.; exhibition of paintings by Vijayashree Nataraj, 10.30 a.m., Parishat premises, Kumara Krupa Road.

Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha : ‘Purandara Ananya’, Music and Dance Youth Festival, violin recital by Apoorva Krishna and Odissi dance by Anjali Raj Urs, Purandara Bhavana, 8th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, 5.30 p.m.

National Gallery of Modern Art : Exhibition of artworks by A.Ramachandran, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

Abhinaya Taranga : Kannada play ‘P.Lankesh@2016,’ Suvarna Samuchchaya, Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, 7 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs : ‘Jaimini Bhrara’, recitation by Chandrashekara Kedilaya, commentary by Shatavadhani R.Ganesh, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6 p.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists : ‘ Unpublished R.K.Laxman’, exhibition of Lakshman’s works, Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford House, Midford Garden, Off MG Road, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

MES Kalavedi : Veena duet by Manjula Surendra and Vani Yadunandan and party, MES College, 15th Cross, Malleswram, 6.30 p.m.

Natya Institute of Kathak and Choreography : Solo Kathak recital by Divya Bhat Pranav, KES Prabhath Rangamandira, Kamalanagar, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

Government of Karnataka, Backward Classes Welfare Department : Sri Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi, inauguration by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister for Social Welfare H.Anjaneya presides, Sri Prasannanandapuri Swamiji of Sri Valmiki Gurupeeta graces, Banquet Hall, Vidahana Soudha, 10.30 a.m.

Government of Karnataka, Department of Social Welfare : Bhoomi pooja for installation of Maharshi Valmiki Statue, bhoomi pooja by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Chairman of the Legislative Council D.H.Shankaramurthy, Speaker of Legislative Assembly K.B.Koliwad present, Adikavi Sri Maharshi Valmiki Tapovan (Rock Garden), in front of Legislators Home, 10 a.m.

The Karnataka Planters’ Association : 58th Annual conference, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao chief guest, inauguration by Shobha Karandlaje, MP, Arvind Jadhav, Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka, guest of honour, The ITC Windsor, Windsor Square, Sankey Road, 10.30 a.m.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore-Real Estate Research Initiative : Urban Venture Challenge 2016, key note speakers include Prof. Jagan Shah, Director of National Institute of Urban Affairs, Antoni Vives, founder and ECO of Barcelona City Transformation Agency, Institute premises, Bannerghatta Road, 9 a.m.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Sri Sharada Mandir Vidyasamsthe : Commemoration of Belagere Krishnashastry, inauguration by Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar, talks by Krishnamurthy Hanur, Mallepuram G. Venkatesh and P.Chandrika on life and works of Krishnashastry, Parishat Auditorium, Chamarajpet, 10.30 a.m.

The Institution of Engineers : Talk on ‘Grow your dreams’ by D.P.Sabharwal, chairman of IE(I) Karnataka S.M.Vasagam presides, Institution premises, Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Veedhi, 5.30 p.m.

Kannada and Culture Department : Smt. B.Jayamma birth centenary celebrations, Seminar on B.Jayamma, Senior theatre activists Lakshmandas and Gudihalli Nagaraj speak, writer Vijaya presides, 3.30 p.m.; Theatre songs and screening of films enacted by B.Jayamma, 5.45 p.m.; Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C.Road.

The Indian Institute of World Culture : Talk on ‘Scientific basis of ethics’ by M.L. Ramprakash, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6.15 p.m.

Karnataka Lekhakhiyara Sangha : Presentation of Sri Lekha Endowment Awards to Deepa Girish, former president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat Nallur Prasad felicitates, Sangha chairperson Vasundhara Bhoopati presides, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, 11 a.m.

Gandhi Sahitya Sangha : Health programme, talk on ‘Gandhiji’s view on Nature cure’ by Krishna Guruji of Om Seva Kendra, Gandhi Sahitya Sangha, 8th Cross,Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

New Horizon College of Engineering : Guru Kalam Memorial lecture by Space Scientist Dr. Kota Harinarayana on ‘Strength respects strength’, College premises, Outer Ring Road, Near Marathalli, 10 a.m.

RELIGION

Mundakopanishad Bhashya : Discourse by A.Ramaswami Iyangar, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, APK Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Navaratri Festivities :

Sringeri Shankara Math: Sri Maha Mruthyunjaya Homa, Swarna Vastradharane Alankara, 8.30 a.m.; Vocal by B.E.Kamal Kumar and party, 7 p.m.; Math premises, Shankarapuram.