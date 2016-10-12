CULTURE

National Gallery of Modern Art : Exhibition of artworks by A. Ramachandran, Manikyavelu Mansion, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat : Solo show of paintings of Vijayashree Nataraj, inauguration by chairman of Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat Chi.Su. Krishna Setty, Parishat’s Art Gallery, Kumarakrupa Road, 11.30 a.m.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India Ltd. : Exhibition-cum-sale of handicrafts and handlooms, No.8/30, 30th Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

The Bangalore City Cooperative Bank Ltd. : New branch at Anjananagar, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj H.K. Patil inaugurates, Chairman of the Bank Avalahalli Chandrappa R., presides, No. 93/123, Hosagollarapalya, Anjanagar, Magadi Main Road, 10.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs : Talk on ‘DVG - A model for cultural creativity’ by K.Satyanarayana, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

RELIGION

Thaithiriyopanishad Bhashya : Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, APK Road, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Brahmasutra Bhashya : Discourse by K.G.Subraya Sharma, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V.Puram, 7.45 a.m.;

Bruhadaranyaka Upanishat : Discourse by K.G.Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Nilaya, Sakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

The Theosophical Society, City Lodge : Bharatmatha Pooja and study class on ‘Margajyothi Vyakyana’ by M.S.Sridhar and others, Society premises, Krishnarajendra Road, 7.40 a.m.

Navaratri Festivities :

Sringeri Shankara Mutt:Sri Sudharshana Homa, Tripurasundari Alankara, 8.30 a.m.; Vocal by V. Sanjaynag and party, 7 p.m.; mutt premises, Shankarapuram.