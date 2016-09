CULTURE

Natya Saraswathi Shanthala Kannada Kala Sangha: Kannada Humour play ‘Vikata Vilasa’and ‘Parenkaru’, written and directed by U.Govindegowda, Andhrahalli Main Road, Vinayakanagara, 7 p.m.

Abhivyakti Dance Centre: Solo dance ‘Aranya Kaand’ by Raghu Nandan S.,based on Sri Ramacharita Manas of Goswami Tulsidas,

NGMA Auditorium, Palace Road, 4.30 p.m.

Nadasurabhi Cultural Association: Vocal by Aishwarya Vidya Raghunath and party, The Indian Heritage Academy, Koramangala, 4.15 p.m.

SAPTHAK: Sitar recital by Praveen Hugar and party, Canara Union, 8th Main, Malleswaram, 5.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira: Vocal by Amritha Murali and party, Kala Mandira premises, 9th Main Road, Banashankari 2nd Stage, 5.30 p.m.

Om Institute of Dance and Music: ‘Om Noopurothsava-3’, classical dance by Bhavana Iyengar, Chandana Gowda and Sowmya Yagnik, inauguration of festival by Maithili R.Krishnaswamy, Nayana Auditorium, J.C.Road, 6 p.m.

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat: ‘Treasure of memoirs’, solo exhibition of paintings by Purnendu Mandal, Parishat’s Art Complex, Kumarakrupa Road, 10.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: ‘Vachana Vadana Vyakyana’, musical presentation and commentary on ‘Jaimini Bharata’, by Chandrshekara Kedilaya, H.S.Venugopal and

Shatavadhani R.Ganesh, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6 p.m.

AIM: Bengaluru International Arts Festival, Art of Yoga, Special Hata flow session with Namrata Sudhindra, Cubbbon Park, 8 a.m.;