CULTURE

Natya Saraswathi Shanthala Kannada Kalasangha : ‘Short Play festival’, inauguration by L.A.Ravi Subramanya, MLA, Kannada folk play ‘Bhukkunda Vs. Bhoopathi,’; and Historical play ‘Surapurada Venkatappa Nayaka’, Udayabhanu Kalasangha Samskrutika Bhavana, Kempegowdanagar, 5 p.m.

Nadasurabhi Cultural Association : Vocal recital by Gayathri Venkataraghavan and party, The Indian Heritage Academy Hall, near Police Station, 6th Block, Koramangala, 4.15 p.m.

Sri Kadu Malleswara Geleyara Balaga : Bhava Sangeeta by Ganesh Desai and party, writer S.G.Siddaramaiah chief guest, Sri Kadu Malleswara Temple Open Airr Theatre, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha : ‘Purandara Ananya’, Music and Dance Youth Festival, Vocal by Sampangodu Vignaraja and party, and Kathak dance by Swomya Ravi, Purandara Bhavana, 8th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, 5.30 p.m.

The Indian Institute of World Culture : Carnatic classical music (instrumental); A.P. Sarvotham (flute); R.Raghuram (Violin); N. Vasudev (mridangam); and Kashinath (Khanjira), Shri B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 5.15 p.m.

Sri Rama Lalitha Kala Mandira : Vocal recital by Savitha Narasimhan and party, Kala Mandira premises, 9th Main Road, Banashankari 2nd Stage, 5.30 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs : ‘Jaimini Bhrara’, recitation by Chandrashekara Kedilaya, commentary by Shatavadhani R.Ganesh, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6 p.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists : ‘ Unpublished R.K.Laxman’, exhibition of Lakshman’s Doodles, Indian Cartoon Gallery, Midford House, Midford Garden, Off MG Road, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Kannada and Culture Department : Valedictory of Smt. B.Jayamma birth centenary celebrations, Valedictory address by theatre activist S.M.Khedagi, senior theatre artiste B.Jayashree, Karnattaka Nataka Academy chairman L.B.Shekh (Mastara) attend, Theatre songs, and presentation of scenes from play ‘Sadarame’, enacted by B.Jayamma, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C.Road, 4.30 p.m.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 125th anniversary celebration Committee : Seminar on ‘ Independence-70: Status of Dalits’ , inauguration by writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa, talk by retired judge H.N.Nagamohan Das, chairman of Celebration Committee P.S.Prabhakaran presides, National College, Basavanagudi, 10.30 a.m.

Siddavanahalli Krishnasarma Memorial Trust : Siddavanahalli Krishnasarma Memorial Day and Rememrance of Kailsam ‘Sharmmaji-Parnakuti’by chief guest Sreesha H.R., senior journalist, Y.V. Gundu Rao, R. Srinath and M. Shivakumar speak, Gandhi Sahitya Sangha, 8th Cross, Malleswaram, 11 a.m.

Sinchana Prakashana : Inauguration of the Prakashana and release of book authored by ACP Shivakumara Dandina by retired DGP Ajaykumar Singh, writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa presides, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Chamarajpet, 5 p.m.

Panditaratna A. Shanthirajashastry Trust : 28th anniversary and Pratibha Puraskar function, inauguration by Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar, Lakshmisena Bhattaraka Swamiji of Simhansgadde Bastimath graces, Karnataka Jain Bhavan, K.R.Road, Shankarapuram, 2 p.m.

RELIGION

Mundakopanishad Bhashya : Discourse by A.Ramaswami Iyangar, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, APK Road, 2nd Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Sarvamoola Grantha - Srimad Bhagavata Tatparya Nirnaya Parichayatmaka Chintane : Discourse by H.Satyanarayanacharya, Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha, Katriguppe Main Road, 4.30 p.m.

Samarpanam : Discourse by K.Narasimhan, Sri Sathya Sai Ashrama, Brindavan, Kadugodi, Whitefield, 4 p.m.

Navaratri Festivities :

Sringeri Shankara Math: Sri Gayathri Homa, Gayathri Alankara, 8.30 a.m.; Vocal duet by Lakshmi Nagaraj and Indu Nagaraj and party, 7 p.m.; Math premises, Shankarapuram.