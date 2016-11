CULTURE

Nadaranjani Sangeetha Sabha : Karthika Sangitotsava, inauguration and presentation on different dimensions of music by Rajkumar Bharathi, Dharini Mahila Sangha, behind main Post Office, Basaveshwara, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Krishna Sangeeta Sabha : Vocal by Anuru Panindra Sharma and party, Sri Balaji Sangeeta Vidyalaya Trust, 33rd Cross, 14th Main, Banashankari 2nd Stage, 4 p.m.

The Indian Institute of World Culture : Bharatanatyam by Shruti Suresh, Shri B.P.Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha and Sai International : Indian International Dance Festival 2016, Talk on Kuchipdi and Dances on Japan 10 a.m.; Kuchipudi by Suri Sriranjani, Sattriya, Odissi, Bharatanatyam and other form of dances by various artistes, Purandara Bhavana, 8th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, 11 a.m.

Sahitya Akademi : National Book Week, Book exhibition 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Valedictory session, C.N.Ramachandran will char, poet H.S.Venkateshmurthy delivers valedictory address, National College, Basavanagudi, 11 a.m.

Kannada and Culture Department : Professional Theatre Drama Festival, Kannada play ‘Satya Harishchandra’ by Rangaseva Kalasangha, Vijayapura, , Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C.Road, 3 p.m.

Abhivyakti Dance Centre : Odissi Manchapravesh by Sowmya Lohith, Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree participates, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights : World Child Rights Day, interaction by children with the officials of various departments, Labour Commissioner R.R. Jannu, Commissioner for Public Instruction Soujanya, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonia Narang, attend, Room No. 419, Vikasa Soudha, 10.30 a.m.

Aniketana Web Magazine : First anniversary and seminar on ‘Democracy and social responsibility of media’, Paranjaya by editor of Economic and Political Weekly Guha Takurtha, film director N.S.Shankar, journalist Anisha Seth, Advisor to Chief Minister Dinesh Ameen Mattu presides, National College, Basavanagudi, 3 p.m.

Gandhinagar Art and Cultural Academy : ‘Children’s art festival’, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mayor G.Padmavathi, chairperson of R.Gundurao Foundation Tabu Gundu Rao, art critic Suryaprasad participate, programmes by cultural troupes, Freedom Park, Seshadri Road, 5.30 p.m.

RELIGION

Srimad Bhagawata : Discourse by Jayatheerthacharya Malagi, Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.