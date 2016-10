CULTURE

Saki Group of Institutions: ‘Nadanamana’, Musical tribute B.P.Srinivas, Musical evening by Ramesh Chandra and troupe, felicitation to senior singer B.K.Sumitra, Ravindra Kalakshetra, J.C.Road, 5 p.m.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Dasara Gombe Habba, exhibition of dolls on the theme ‘Putrakameshti Yaga’ by Anu Visveswar, inauguration by film actress B.Saroja Devi,

Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, 11 a.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: ‘Zoological Garden’, exhibition of international cartoons on animals, Indian Cartoon Gallery,

Midford Garden, Off MG Road, Trinity Circle, 11 a.m.

The Crafts Council of Karnataka: ‘Vastrabharana 2016’, exhibition and sale of designer sarees, textiles and jewellery, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, Kumara Krupa Road,

10 a.m.

Kairali: ‘ Kerala Craft Fair’, exhibition and sale of handicrafts, handloom and jewellery, inauguration by B.S.Hiremath, Retired Project Director of Karnataka Statistical System Development Agency, Basava Samiti, Basava Bhavan,

4 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Jaimini Bharata, musical presentation by Chandrashekara Kedilaya, commentary by Shatavadhani R.Ganesh, Bull Temple Road, N.R.Colony, 6 p.m.

Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India: ‘Cottage Craft Mela’, exhibition cum sale of handicrafts and handlooms, 30th Crross, 4th Block, Jayanagar, 11 a.m.

RELIGION

Sri Mutyalamma Devi Karaga Shaktyotsava: Flag hoisting, poojas, Temple premises, Shanthinagar, Akkithimmanahalli, 8.30 a.m.

Navaratri

Sringeri Shankara Mutt: Sri Navagraha Homa, Maheshwari Alankara, 8.30 a.m.; vocal by Hema Subramanyam and party, Chennai, 7 p.m.; Math premises, Shankarapuram.

Sri Kanchi Sankara Matam: Poojas, 8 a.m.; Discourse by Satyavageeshwara Ganapatigal on Devi Mahatmyam, 5 p.m.; Vocal by Madurai T.N.S.Krishna and party, Math premises, 5th Main, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Mahayaga Kshetra Sri Gayatri Devasthana: Poojas, Chandika Homa, 7 a.m.; Bharatanatyam by artistes of Saraswathi Bharatanatya Vidyalaya, Chennai, Yesvantpur Circle, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Temple: Navaratri celebrations, Panchavarna Alankara; Bharathanatyam by Sagar B.S., Canara Bank Colony, Nagarabhavi Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Kalyana Venkateshwara Temple: Narasimha Alankara, Muttupandal Utsavam, 5 p.m.; Vocal by Srikantha Nagendra Shastri and party, 6.30 p.m., Temple premises, M.S.Ramaiah Road, Gokula.

Adhyatma Praksha Karyalaya: Discourse on Saraswathi Mahime by Veena Nagaraj, APK Road, Thyagarajanagar 2nd Block, 9.30 a.m.

Kappana Angala: Kannada solo play ‘Urmila’, action and direction by Mangala, 32A Main Road, JP Nagar 1st Phase, 5 p.m.

Kempegowda International Airport: Navaratri Cultural Festival, folk songs by Srinivas and Group, and Nrithya Vividhe by Kavya Rao, Chitra Rao and troupe, airport premises, Devanahalli, 6 p.m.