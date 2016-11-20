The Udupi Catholic Diocese will organise the Annual Eucharistic procession at the Church Grounds here on Sunday.

The event will begin at 4.30 p.m. with a Solemn Eucharistic Celebration which will be followed by the Eucharistic procession in the city.

The procession will start from the church premises and pass through Ajjarkad Park Road – Jodu Katte, Old Taluk Office Road, Court Road, Diana Circle and finally culminate at the church premises.

It will culminate with the consecration and final Blessing. A unique float, band, huge umbrellas would add colour to the celebration.

November 20 also marks the Feast of Christ the King, celebrated in the churches all over the world.