Coffee planters have been borrowing the new currency at higher interest rate to pay workers.— file photoPrakash Hassan

With no cash in hand to pay wages, coffee planters in Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts are a very worried lot as harvesting has begun.

The workers were not paid full wages last week and planters cannot force them to continue without pay for a few more weeks. During the picking season, hundreds of people work in estates, increasing the need for hard cash to pay wages.

Picking of coffee beans in Arabica plantation has begun in some parts, while in Robusta estates it is expected to begin in a couple of weeks. They cannot afford to delay picking, as it would affect the quality of beans.

“I require at least Rs. 1 lakh for weekly expenses, including wages to the workers. The maximum I can withdraw from my account is Rs. 24,000 in a week,” said B.A. Jagannath, former Coffee Board member and a planter at Ballupete in Sakleshpur taluk.

Particularly stressed are planters, who have employed workers from Assam, West Bengal and parts of north Karnataka. The estate owners have to give work for the employees throughout the year and pay them regularly. The wages are paid a day before the weekly market in the locality. Wednesday is the day when payments are made in many areas of Sakleshpur taluk, as the workers go to the market on Thursday to purchase essential things.

“People sitting in Delhi do not have knowledge of the realities in rural areas. Is it possible to purchase household items in a weekly market with a debit or credit card?” asked Mr. Jagannath.

The coffee planters, with no option, are borrowing loan of the new currency at higher interest rates to pay workers. Though some workers have Jan Dhan accounts, most of them are non-operational. Even if they are operational, it is hard to withdraw cash at this point, said U.M. Thirthamallesh, general secretary of Karnataka Growers’ Federation.

Plea to Centre

The coffee planters have demanded that the Union government allow them to withdraw up to Rs. 50,000 a week to pay wages to the workers. The federation has urged Minister for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman to present their difficulties and get relaxation.

Mr. Thirthamallesh said tea planters in Assam have been given some relaxation to help the workers get payment in cash. He said coffee estate owners in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu have employed thousands of people from different parts of the country and many were not able to pay salary last week.

