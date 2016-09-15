The Hindu is conducting “The Hindu In School and Kokuyo Camlin Ozone Day Contest” for students studying in classes VI to XII.

Students have to write an essay on “My Green Story - What I can do to save the environment” not exceeding 500 words.

They have to scan the essay and mail it to camlingreenstorycontest@thehindu.co.in along with their passport size photograph.

They need to mention their name, class, school and city in the scanned write-up as well as in the body of the email.

The last date for submission of entry is September 19. There will be attractive prizes for winners.

For details, contact bangcom@thehindu.co.in.