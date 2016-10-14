National » Karnataka

Shivamogga, October 14, 2016
Eshwarappa visits BJP State president Yeddyurappa’s residence

K.S. Eshwarappa
K.S. Eshwarappa, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, who had been engaged in a verbal duel in the past few days with B.S. Yeddyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party State unit president, over the appointments for key posts in the party and on the formation of Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, raised many eyebrows with his visit to the latter’s residence in Shikaripur town on Thursday.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shikaripur MLA and Mr. Yeddyurappa’s son, received Mr. Eshwarappa by garlanding him. Mr. Yeddyurappa was not in Shikaripur during the visit. Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Raghavendra held a closed door meeting that lasted for 30 minutes. K.E. Kanthesh, Mr. Eshwarappa’s son and member of Zilla Panchayat, and ex-MLC Shantaveerappa Gowda were present.

Following the meeting, both Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Raghavendra headed towards Mugalagere village to take part in a mass marriage programme. Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Eshwarappa said, “It was a courtesy visit and political reasons should not be attributed to it.”

