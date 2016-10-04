Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prove that his son didn't hold a meeting with officials in Mysuru.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day Executive Committee meeting of the State BJP here on Tuesday afternoon, he declared that he would resign if the Chief Minister proved that his son did not hold officials' meeting and directly interfering in government affairs.

Earlier, he alleged that several senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Qamar-Ul-Islam, were involved in various land scams and accused them of looting Wakf properties worth thousands of crores.